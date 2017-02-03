Karmakora, a t-shirt brand create platform for Bhutanese artists

Feb 3 2017

Lack of recognition and opportunities are some of the challenges an artist face in the country.

But Karmakora, a t-shirt brand, is trying to create an opportunity for the local artists to showcase their artworks through a medium such as t-shirt printing.

Kinley Wangchuk, the brainchild behind Karmakora is exploring and diversifying means to promote Bhutan and the values it stands for through medium like t-shirt printing in the country.

“I see a lot of talent in our Bhutanese artists and I think they deserve more than what they get out of their work right now. So I want to create a platform for them through which they can be proud of,” he said.





The first batch of designs was launched yesterday.

Kinley Wangchuk has other designs which he plans to print if the venture works.

For now, except for the design, the t-shirts are manufactured in Thailand. The printing machine will soon be set up in the country.

Such platform helps artists like Kunzang Wangmo, who got her artwork printed, showcase her talent.

“If you see the bags, jackets and all, we are more defined by textile motives. So I guess this is opportunity for all artists like me to express ourselves and then it feels good when your artworks are on t-shirts or anything else.”

“I guess it’s a good step towards promoting art and artists,” she added.

The brand Karmakora will be a record label for the Bhutanese artists who aspire to contribute in promoting Bhutan and its beautiful artworks.