Villages under Khamdang Gewog to get a farm road

Feb 3 2017

Almost 30 households of Kilkhorchen, Dhaka and Dhomtshang villages under Khamdang Gewog in Trashi Yangtse will be connected with a farm road from July, this year.

The ground breaking ceremony for the farm road construction was held yesterday.

It is a Nu 6 M construction funded by the Government of India under Small Development Project.

Once complete, the people of almost 10 households who abandoned their village due to lack of amenities, are expected to return.