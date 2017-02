Man dies in an accident

Feb 3 2017

A 29-year-old man, from Trashi Yangtse, died after the truck he was driving fell about 110 metres below the road at Jogedara under Gakiling Gewog in Sarpang on Wednesday night.

The deceased was travelling alone, carrying 12 metric ton of cement to Punatsangchhu.

Police suspects drunk driving as the cause of the accident.

Meanwhile, the body has been handed over to relatives, yesterday.