Erratic water supply irks Lubding resident

Feb 2 2017

Residents of Lubding in South Simtokha, Thimphu are frustrated after their taps ran dry for more than one and half months now.

The water supply line was inaugurated last year, costing Nu 7.3M supported through Government of India’s Small Development Project.

When BBS visited the area this morning, one of the reservoir tanks was almost empty except few drops of water dripping from the head pipe.

The residents said the tank, which has a holding capacity of 50,000 litres and supplied to 24 households, has remained unfilled and the condition has worsen in last few weeks.

“We have complained thromde people including the plumbers and head of water but they always come up with excuses and they never fix the problem,” said a resident, Dorji.

Thromde on other hand told BBS, they have been constantly working to fix the problem.

However, officials said it is the residents themselves who have been interrupting the water supply.

“From today, until we can tap full water from the source, we will supply water on the timing basis,” says Thimphu Thromde’s Engineer, Dawa Penjore.

Under the Lubding water supply, two water reservoirs with total holding capacity of 150,000 litres was constructed which can benefit 100 households.

Only 34 households today are direct beneficiaries.