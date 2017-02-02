Missing Bhutanese Man in Bangkok found

Feb 2 2017

The Bhutanese man reported missing in Bangkok since January 23 last week has been found yesterday.

According to a local newspaper, Harka was found unconscious by locals in Tambon Paknam Province at around 6 PM. He was then admitted to a nearby hospital.

Bhutanese Embassy officials in Bangkok say the man is recovering although he is weak and unable to communicate well at the moment.

Thirty nine-year-old Harka Bahadur Subba, a cook at Damphu Central School in Tsirang was on a training in Bangkok with nine other colleagues.

His friends had last seen Harka walk out of the hotel in the early morning hours. They informed the Bhutanese Embassy on the same day, who then filed a missing case with the police.

Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, on his Facebook page thanked the Royal Thai Police, the Royal Bhutanese Embassy staff, media and the volunteers.

Lyonchhen also shared that Harka would be flown back after receiving medical attention.