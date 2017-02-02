His Majesty The King grants audience to DeSuung volunteers

Feb 2 2017

His Majesty The King granted an audience to the volunteers participating in the 23rd Batch DeSuung Training Programme, in Wangdue Phodrang.

Addressing the 125 DeSuups currently undergoing the training, His Majesty said that the values central to a DeSuup are those that extend to all Bhutanese– they are the guardians of peace and stability, and custodians of our National Identity, and the future of our Nation will be shaped by the strength and capability of our people.

The 23rd Batch DeSuung Training Programme, with 80 men and 45 women, commenced on January 23, and will conclude on February 14.

A majority of the participants in this batch are teachers.

With the completion of the 23rd batch, 2,766 DeSuups will have been trained so far.