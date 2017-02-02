Gyalpoizhing-Nganglam highway construction under progress

Feb 2 2017

About 80 percent of over 75-kilometre Gyalpoizhing-Nganglam highway construction works has been completed.

At present, the highway construction is in full swing.

It is expected to be complete by the end of this year.

Officials from the Regional Department of Roads office at Lingmethang in Monggar said about 14-kilometre of the highway from Gyalpoizhing towards the confluence of Kuri-Gongri Chhu has also been blacktopped.

The highway construction works which began in 2006 was scheduled for completion by end of 2013.

The Chief Engineer of Regional DoR office in Lingmethang, Karma Rinzin said the construction works could not meet the deadline due to rugged terrain, long rainy seasons and distance exceeding the actual surveyed length.

The distance of the highway had to be increased by five to six kilometres from the actual surveyed length.

Rirab Construction Private Limited who is carrying out the works said they are confronted with challenges.

“Out of 52 recorded mishaps that have occurred at the site during the last five years, seven of my excavators were buried by landslides. I have lost five rock drilling equipment and compressors worth Nu 30 M,” said the contractor, Tashi Wangyel.

Once complete, the road will benefit the people of six eastern dzongkhags.

The travel distance between Monggar to Nganglam in Pema Gatshel will also be reduced by about three hours.

The project worth over Nu 1 B is being funded by the Indian government.