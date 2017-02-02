English | Dzongkha Friday, February 3, 2017

Six men detained for alleged burglary and illegal sale of antiques

Sangay Chezom, Paro
 Feb 2 2017

Paro Police detained six men for alleged involvement in burglary and illegal sale and purchase of antiques on January 30.

According to police, 35-year-old lay monk who is the prime suspect stole 10 statues and a sago namgo dzee or cat’s eye from a house at Bondey, Paro in November last year.

The police recovered all the stolen items.

Though the prime suspect and his brother were arrested a week after the complaint was lodged, police traced the other suspects who were involved in selling the antiques.

