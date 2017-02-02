Kamji Bailey Bridge to be replaced by a road

Beginning tomorrow, only light vehicles and coaster buses ferrying passengers will be allowed to ply via Kamji.

Heavy and medium vehicles will have to take the Pasakha-Manitar bypass route from Gedu and Rinchending.

The temporary bridge at Kamji which was built last monsoon will be removed and replaced by a road.

The Director of Department of Roads, Karma Galay said Project DANTAK will de-launch the bridge for blacktopping and smooth construction of the road.

Project DANTAK will start the road construction from tomorrow.

Once complete vehicles carrying over 70 metric tons can also travel through Kamji area.

Until now, only those vehicles carrying up to 18 metric tons are allowed to ply through the bridge.

The Kamji Bailey Bridge is located 22 kilometers away from Phuentshogling towards Thimphu.

The bridge was built after heavy rain washed away the road last year.

Project DANTAK’s Chief Engineer says, the work is expected to take ten days.