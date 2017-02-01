Akhanda Maha Yagya to commemorate the first birth anniversary of HRH The Gyalsey starts in Samtse

A five day long Hindu ritual, Akhanda Maha Yagya began at Shivalaya Temple in Samtse, today. It is to commemorate the first birth anniversary of His Royal Highness The Gyalsey Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck.

Over 130 priests are performing the prayer ceremony and according to them, it is being performed for the first time in the country.

The information and communications minister, D.N.Dhungyel is coordinating the religious function. Lyonpo explained the essence of Akhanda Maha Yagya.

“Akhanda means a continuous prayer without any disruption in between. In Buddhism, Akhanda Maha Yagya can be called as a Drubchhen. Since our Gyalsey will be one year old by 5th of this month, we, the southern Bhutanese have come together to celebrate his royal highness’s first birthday.”

The priests will be reciting prayers 24×7 until February 5. About a hundred of devotees have gathered to attend the prayer ceremony and also to receive preaching from the priests.

The Hindu Dharma Samudaya of Bhutan and Lhotsham communities of six districts are organising the religious ritual.