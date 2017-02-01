Kabisa residents get additional drinking water supply

After several years of having drinking water shortage, residents of Kabisa in North Thimphu finally received an additional supply of drinking water, today.

Residents said they are delighted and hope that the water crunch will become a thing of past.

“Three villages used to share one water source which wasn’t enough. We are hopeful the new source will address the problem,” said a resident in Kabisa, Kinley.

Another resident, Sangay Dorji said they have been facing shortage of water for many years now.

“So we raised the issue during our meeting with the Prime Minister in Taba, last year. He immediately asked our constituency’s MP to look into it. We got new water supply within no time,” added Sangay Dorji.

The water supply works was carried out with funds from the Dzongkhag Development Grant while people in the community contributed labour.

“Yangphel Real State funded the construction of the reservoir tank which has a capacity of storing around 65,000 litres of water. The money from the Dzongkhag Development Grant was used to buy pipes. The new water supply scheme should solve the water shortage problem in the area,” said the Gup of Kawang Gewog, Thukten Wangchuk.

The additional water supply will benefit some 161 households in Kabisa.