Paradise of medicinal Buddha and herbal garden in the offing

Feb 1 2017

The paradise of medicinal Buddha named Tanadugphodrang and a medicinal herbal garden will be developed at the Faculty of Traditional Medicine in Thimphu, this year.

Bhutan Foundation, a non-governmental organisation will fund the development. It is to preserve and promote the traditional system of health care in the country. It will also serve as a knowledge hub of traditional medicines in Bhutan. The medicinal herbal garden will preserve and sustain over 100 rare and threatened medicinal plant species in the country.

Once operational, students and faculty will no longer have to travel to remote highlands to study about a variety of herbal plants.

“The garden will enable daily access and training to students. It will be easier for students to study plants in the campus which will be an addition to their theoretical knowledge,” said an official from the Faculty of Traditional Medicine, Drungtsho Phurpa Tshering.

The paradise of medicinal Buddha-Tanadugphodrang will be built inside the entrance of the Faculty of Traditional Medicine. Tanadugphodrang is a paradise in which the Buddha identified different medicinal plants in four directions. It will be first and one of its kind in the country.

The Faculty of Traditional Medicine was established in 1968 and is the only training institute that offers education in the traditional Bhutanese medicines.