OAG to soon forward former Chang Gup’s cases to the court

Feb 1 2017

The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) prepares to forward series of cases involving the former Chang Gup of Thimphu, Naku to district court, this month.

Currently, OAG is reviewing 10 cases in which Naku and other 25 individuals have been allegedly involved. OAG started evaluating the cases since June, last year. Officials of the OAG said reviewing is taking time since they have to gather evidences.

OAG also said cases are all related to encroachment of government land when Naku was serving as a Gup of the Chang Gewog.

The Anti-Corruption Commission uncovered the cases in 2014 and after more than a year of probing, they forwarded the cases to OAG, last year.

ACC has frozen any transaction of those plots affiliated with the cases for a time being.