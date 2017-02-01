High court to decide on case between Zhemgang Dzongkhag Vs Singkhar Gup

Feb 1 2017

High Court will soon pass the judgment on a case between Zhemgang Dzongkhag Administration and Shingkhar Gup.



The Shingkhar Gup is alleged to have encroached on the government land in Nyimzhong in Zhemgang and constructed his house. But the dzongkhag court acquitted him, last month.

The dzongkhag investigation report states, the gup had allegedly encroached on the government land and illegally uprooted a boundary demarcation pillar. However, Shingkhar Gup said court’s independent investigation found nothing illegal.

The case came into the limelight in 2015. A former Chimi of Lower Wamling accused the gup of misusing authority, public funds, and making unilateral decision in some of the developmental activities in the gewog.