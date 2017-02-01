Dangchhu’s poor quality GC road irks the locals

Feb 1 2017

Villagers of Dangchhu Gewog, Wangdue Phodrang are disappointed with the poor quality of the Gewog Centre (GC) road.

The 18 Kilometre long stretch of GC road was blacktopped merely a month ago. However, it has already developed cracks and potholes. Locals said the road is now unfriendly for vehicular traffic.

“Government has spent money for the road construction but if it is of no use for the people, I think it is waste of government fund. It is difficult for vehicles to ply along the road smoothly,” said a village dweller, Rinzin. Some others added they cannot fully reap the benefit of the road due to its terrible condition.

Dangchhu Gewog Administration Office said after completing the base course of the road, work came to a standstill due to monsoon woes, last summer. Blacktopping works was resumed in November, last year.

Subsequently, the gewog office informed the Department of Roads in Lobesa, Punakha and the Wangdue Dzongkhag Authority about the road’s condition.

The Chief Engineer of the roads department in Lobesa, G.M.Rai said cold wintry has deteriorated the quality of GC road since most portion of the road is covered with ice. However, he said contractors have been instructed to do the maintenance works, once winter is over.

The Chief Engineer further said to ensure the quality of blacktopping; laboratory test for the road will be carried out. Government will spend Nu. 52.2 M for the road blacktopping including the repair of drainage and other miscellaneous works.