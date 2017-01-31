Suspected drug dealer arrested

Jan 31 2017

A suspected drug dealer was caught red-handed on January 26, in Thimphu after remaining almost two years under police scanner.

He is among the 12 suspects including four women arrested in the last two months for alleged illicit trafficking of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances.

Police arrested them in separate incidents from Thimphu.

Police seized over 25,000 capsules, tablets and cough syrup bottles from them.

According to the police, substances were bought from across the border.