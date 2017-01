Samdrup Jongkhar Moenlam Chenmo underway

Jan 31 2017

His Holiness the Je Khenpo is presiding over the third Moenlam Chenmo in Samdrup Jongkhar.

The week long prayer ceremony began from yesterday.

Thousands of devotees are attending the prayer ceremony.

The ceremony will conclude on February 6 with Throm Wang to the public.