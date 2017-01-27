Jigme Singye Wangchuck School of Law receives overwhelming applicants

The Jigme Singye Wangchuck School of Law received an overwhelming number of almost 500 applicants. The school, in its opening academic session, will be able to take in only 25 students.

The school opens from July this year and will groom students for career at the highest levels of legal profession and public affairs.

Until the construction of the campus in Pangbisa in Paro is complete, the Jigme Singye Wangchuck School of Law will function from Taba in Thimphu.

The school has a faculty of professional lecturers from within the country and abroad.

With limited number of seats, the school is focusing on creating an effective legal fraternity of educated, well-trained, and socially responsible professionals.

“There were some people who wanted more intakes. But, we did a bit of research, in terms of what our needs are, based on population and we discussed with the relevant stakeholders,” said JSWSL’s Dean, Sangay Dorjee.

He said they would like to take up the discussion with the stakeholders and decide on the intake numbers accordingly.

He added students will learn through classroom study and practical trainings in legal doctrine, advocacy skills, professional responsibility, and legislative processes, among others.

The five-year course includes 50 modules.

The Law school was established through a Royal Charter on February 21, 2015.

Meanwhile, the construction works at Pangbisa is in full swing. It will take two more years for the works to complete.