High Court upholds district court’s judgment on statutory rape

Jan 26 2017

The High Court upheld the Thimphu District Court’s judgment on the rape case of a two-year-old child, today.

According to the judgment, the 39-year-old man has been sentenced to 21 years in prison. The convict has also been ordered to pay a compensation of Nu 180,000.

The convict had appealed to the High Court saying he was tortured during interrogation. He had also challenged the medical report.

The District Court had passed the judgment in November, last year.

The incident had taken place in January, 2016.