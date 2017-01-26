Community Lhakhangs lack facilities

Most of the community Lhakhangs in Pema Gatshel lack proper facilities like kitchens, bathrooms, and stores. The locals conduct religious festivals, an integral part of their lives, in the community Lhakhangs.

“We do not have proper place for guests. There is no proper place to cook. It is difficult to maintain hygiene. A proper kitchen would solve the problem,” said Cheku Yeshi, a local from Shali village where a local festival is underway.

According to the Goenpoong-Shali Chiwog’s Tshogpa, Chojay, the issue is being discussed with the gewog administration.

“I will try my best to make sure that the kitchen is constructed by this year.”

The community has procured a private land to extend the lhakhang area and to construct a kitchen.