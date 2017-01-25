BCSEA declares 2016 Class XII results

Bhutan Council for School Examinations and Assessment (BCSEA) declared class XII results, this morning. Compared to 2015, the overall pass percentage decreased by 4.17 percent in 2016.

Dorji Phuntsho from Jigme Sherubling Central School in Khaling topped the science stream with 89.5 percent.

Tshering Wangmo from Ugyen Academy in Punakha, with 87 percent took the first place.

Scoring 84.5 percent, Ugyen Phuntsho of Kelki Higher Secondary in Thimphu, topped the Arts stream.

Sangay Wangchuk from Taktse Rigzhung Higher Secondary School in Trongsa topped the Language and Cultural Studies Certificate Examination (LCSCE) with 83.4 percent.

Over 10,400 students from 56 higher secondary schools appeared for the Bhutan Higher Secondary Education Certificate Examination (BHSECE), last year.