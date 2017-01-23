Consultative workshop on alcohol’s ill-effects underway

A three-day advocacy and consultative workshop on the ill-effects of alcohol started in Gelegphu, today.

About 30 participants; local leaders, and members of Community-Based Support Service (CBSS), and Multi-Sector Task Force (MSTF) from five dzongkhags are attending the workshop.

The workshop is to incorporate the action plans of CBSS and MSTF with local governments’ plans.

“At the end of the workshop, we expect each dzongkhag to come up with their priority public health and social issues which are in line with 12th Plan preparation process,” said the Chief Program Officer of Department of Public Health, Dorji Phub.

The participants are also to learn priority public health and social issues in their respective dzongkhag and establish partnership among local leaders

MSTF and CBBS members are also expected to resolve public health and social issues and come up with Local Government Health Promotion Action Plan.

Ministry of Health, in collaboration with RENEW, and support from the World health Organization is organizing the workshop.