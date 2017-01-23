More Japanese volunteers arrive in Bhutan

Jan 23 2017

This year’s first batch of Japanese volunteers is in the country to render their ideas and innovations to various learning institutions across the country.

With 11 of them joining the volunteer group this year, the country has 43 Japanese volunteers, today.

Every year, two batches of Japanese volunteers come to Bhutan.

Japan’s support towards development of Bhutan dates back to 1988.

Their major support has been in the field of agriculture, machinery maintenance and operation, health and education sectors, among others.

This year, a majority of the volunteers will be deployed in schools and learning institutes across the country.

“I want to teach art to children because education of art is crucial for small children. Art can improve their imagination and creativity,” said one of the volunteers, Eri Chiba.

A senior volunteer, Tetsuro Oki works in Bhutan 1989 to 1991 as well.

He is a civil engineer and has helped design sewerage in Thimphu.

“I am happy to be back again.”

JICA’s Programme Officer, Kuenzang Dorji said JICA volunteers usually focus on education. He said the highest number of volunteers is working with the Ministry of Education.

Bhutan has been receiving the volunteers in two categories; senior above the age of 40 and Japan Overseas Cooperation Volunteers between the age group of 20 to 40.