BIGSA organises traditional archery coaching camp

Jan 23 2017

The first ever traditional archery coaching camp for school children began in the Capital, today.

Bhutan Indigenous Games and Sports Association (BIGSA) is organising the camp to introduce traditional archery to young children.

Labour Minister, Ngeema Sangay Tshempo graced the inaugural ceremony.

Over 100 school children aged between 7 to 16 years are taking part in the five-day camp.

The BIGSA is also encouraging girls to participate.