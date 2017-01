Injured pilgrims receive treatment in India

Jan 23 2017

Nine injured pilgrims are receiving treatment in a hospital in Chandigarh in India after a bus carrying 42 Bhutanese pilgrims met with an accident on Saturday in Swarghat in Himachal Pradesh.

There are no casualties.

Upon the command of His Majesty The King, the patients will be taken to Delhi Hospital once they are in a stable condition.

Rest of the passengers were escorted to Delhi and sent back home safely.