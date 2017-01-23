His Majesty visits Borangmo in Pema Gatshel

Jan 23 2017

His Majesty The King visited Borangmo village, which is the second village in Pema Gatshel built under His Majesty’s National Rehabilitation Project. The village has 51 households from the most remote regions of Nganglam Gewog in Pema Gatshel.

As part of the project, which commenced in 2012, the people were granted plots to build houses in addition to farmlands.

They also received assistance to build their houses and agriculture. Today, 13 households have piggeries, and poultry.

People grow maize and cash crops like cardamom, orange, and ginger.

A non-formal education centre set up in the village is attended by 12 people.

The village also has a BHU and a community Lhakhang dedicated to Zhabdrung Toenpa and Guru Rinpoche.

There are four other similar projects being implemented across the country: Khenadrang in Pema Gatshel, Ney in Lhuentse, Dawathang in Samdrup Jongkhar, and Bebji in Haa.

The projects have enabled people from the most inaccessible parts of the country to be connected with road, electricity, and water.

It has also given them the opportunity to educate their children and access basic healthcare easily.

Inhabitants say their standard of living has improved and they look forward to the future of their children with a great deal of hope.

His Majesty The King travelled from Gelegphu through Kanamakra outpost to Manas on Thursday to inspect the border and the Manas Wildlife Sanctuary, before arriving in Nganglam.

His Majesty The King will spend the next few days in the region, and celebrate Daw Chunyipai Losar with the people of Samdrup Jongkhar.

His Majesty is accompanied by His Royal Highness Gyaltshab Jigme Dorji Wangchuck.