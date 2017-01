BOC holds second annual general meeting

Jan 20 2017

Bhutan Olympic Committee (BOC), during its second annual general meeting today, discussed the need for anti-doping test for athletes.

The meeting was held in Phuentshogling.

They also discussed allocation of budget in different sports federations and progress of the federations.

The meeting was also to bring the federations under one umbrella.

Nearly 50 officials from BOC and different federations took part in the event.