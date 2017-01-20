Plot allotment at Jigmeling Industrial Park begins

Plot allotment at the Jigmeling Industrial Park in Sarpang will begin in July, this year.

Funded by the government of India, the 755-acre Jigmeling Industrial Park will be the biggest special economic zone in the country.

The construction of eight-kilometer enclosure wall is in full swing.

A four-kilometer primary road, drinking water supply, and three-storied office is also being built.

“Small scale industries, if they are willing to relocate, are welcome to move to our industrial park,” the Chief Engineer with the Department of Industry under the economic affairs ministry, Kezang Deki said.

She said they have three zones; one for mineral-based, another for agriculture, and third one for food-based industry.

“The industrial set up can be such that they can complement each other. My product can be used by you and yours can be used by other.”

Kezang Deki also said if the fund is received on time, the project will be completed before the 12th five year plan.

The development has excited the locals.

“I feel it would benefit us immensely because it would create job opportunities for farmers,” said Tshogay of Chhoekhorling.

He said it is exciting to see a flurry of activities in the economic zone finally.

The feasibility study of the zone was conducted in 2006.

Lok Maya Powdyel, also from Chhoekhorling, said she opened a shop in the area, hoping the business would be good one day. She said the day is finally nearing.

Some said the economic zone would also solve the human-wildlife conflict.

Over Nu 150 M has been spent for the contract works. Nu 326 M is allotted for the park development.

According to the Detailed Project Report, overall cost is estimated to be over 2 B.