Wangdue’s commuters want Bajo-Khuruthang highway to be widened

Jan 19 2017

The Bajo-Khuruthang highway is in bad state due to increasing number of vehicles plying along the road. Some parts of the road are narrow especially for heavy vehicles.

The road, initially constructed as a feeder road, has now become an important commercial highway between the two towns of Khuruthang in Punakha and Bajo in Wangdue Phodrang. Most motorists take the route as it is shorter, saves time, and fuel too. However, against the increasing traffic flow, commuters said the road is narrow and risky. It is also riddled with several potholes.

“We use this route every day. At times, when in hurry and come across trucks, a lot of time is wasted trying to give a proper way said a taxi driver, Tsheten Tshering.

Locals added that due to narrow road, they fear fatal accidents might happen any time.

“When we come across vehicles from the opposite direction, it’s a problem giving way. For loaded trucks, if brake fails, it could be fatal. It will be of great help to the commuters if the road is widened,” said a resident of Bajo town, Karma Chophel.

The Department of Roads is currently filling up the potholes along the road and hopes to complete it by mid of next month. The roads department office in Lobesa said their earlier proposal for maintenance of the road was not approved. But are keeping their fingers crossed that it might be endorsed in the next fiscal year.