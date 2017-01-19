DPT and Dasho Benji refrains from appealing to higher court

Jan 19 2017

Both Druk Phuensum Tshogpa and Dasho Peljor J. Dorji, famously known as Dasho Benji did not file an appeal regarding the defamation case between the two.

Going by the Thimphu district court’s judgement on January 5, today was the last day to file an appeal by both the parties. The verdict pronounced that if there is no appeal within 10 days from the day the verdict was out, the decision shall be accordingly enforced.

Thimphu district court, in its verdict, allowed DPT to withdraw the defamation case and ordered the Party to pay Nu 450,000 to Dasho Benji as compensation for all the harassment, mental agony, infamy, indignity, and inconvenience he underwent due to a non-suited suit.

It also ordered the Office of the Attorney General to investigate on the prima facie sedition charges against DPT.

However, DPT as well as the lawyer of Dasho Benji were mum to share anything on the matter.