Fire destroys a house in Trashi Yangtse

Jan 19 2017

A fire razed a double-storey house in Shalli village under Khamdang Gewog, Trashi Yangtse, at around 3:30 AM, yesterday.

No casualties were reported. The Dzongkhag Kidu Office have handed over semso and emergency relief kits to the affected households. The cause of the fire is yet to be figured out.