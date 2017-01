Gelegphu Police arrest 60-year-old man for alleged possession of tobacco products

Jan 19 2017

Gelegphu Police arrested a 60 year old man for alleged possession of over 600 sticks and about 300 packets of tobacco products, on Tuesday.

The products were concealed in a sack and hidden in suspect’s kitchen. The suspect told the police that the products were bought from India and were meant for self-consumption. The suspect was convicted for similar offence in the past.