Firefighters combating forest fire in Haa

Jan 19 2017

Firefighters from army, police, and forest department in Haa are trying hard to contain the forest fire, which broke out in Singkhana under Bji Gewog, yesterday afternoon.

The fire has destroyed more than 100 acres of forest trees. Officials said steep terrain and strong wind are hampering their efforts. They also said due to strong winds, there are chances of fire to spread towards the Damthang RBA camp, where two-storey house is also located. However, two firefighting engines have been stationed at the site if in case fire spreads to the location.