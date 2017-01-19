Gups request for flexibility in law to address some social problems

During the 9th Local Government Chairpersons’ conference, yesterday, Local Leaders sought legal recommendations from the National Law Review Task-force (NLRT) on some social issues.

Gups requested for changeable laws for issues related to getting married before attaining the legal age of 18 and unfair land compensation among others. They suggested NLRT to reduce the legally marriageable age of 18 to 15.

“When young people below the age of 18 fall in love and marry, it is considered statutory rape in the eyes of law. There are many such cases in our gewogs. Since the law is strict on rape issues, we cannot handle the situation on mutual understanding,” said the Gup of Chhumig Gewog in Bumthang, Jampel.

Another critical issue, they tabled was on having complications when a married couple without a child, obtains a marriage certificate.

“When couple doesn’t have a child, there is a problem while applying for the marriage certificate. We will be grateful if authorities could make system easy for the people,” said the Gup of Thedtsho Gewog in Wangdue Phodrang, Namgay Wangchuk.

The members of the National Law Review Task-force noted the suggestions of the local leaders.

“We will review it and submit it to the government. The National Assembly and the National Council have the power to deliberate and implement the laws,” said the member of the task-force, Drangpoen, Lungten Drubjur.

The National Law Review Task-force is also in the process of reviewing the electoral laws to harmonize the conflicting provisions.