Farm road inaugurated in Phuentshogpelri Gewog

Jan 19 2017

A 10.05 Km long farm road in Phuentshogpelri Gewog in Samtse opened to traffic, today. The information and communications minister, D.N. Dhungyel inaugurated the farm road.

Constructed at a cost of Nu 2.9 M, the farm road was funded by the Government of India. It will benefit 150 households in terms of accessibility, production, and marketing of crops and other agricultural produce. Lyonpo D.N.Dhungyel also attended the ground breaking ceremony of construction of Chiloo farm road under Samtse Gewog, on Tuesday.

The five kilometre long farm road will be constructed at a cost of Nu 3 M and the fund will be used from the government’s coffer. Once operational, some 17 households will reap the benefit.