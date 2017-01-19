Wildlife officials rescue Himalayan bear from Gasa

Jan 19 2017

Wildlife officials in Thimphu rescued a female Himalayan bear, weighing 55 kilograms from Gasa, last night. The bear is now being kept at Taba Rehabilitation Centre in Thimphu.

The Himalayan bear has been attacking chickens and damaged two poultry farms, and a house in Khatoed Gewog, Gasa, since Saturday.

Wildlife Rescue Officials said the bear is old and week, and has been starving without enough food in the forest. They said farmers have insisted on killing the bear. However, it was rescued.