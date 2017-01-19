Over 200 students in Haa attend computer literacy training

More than 200 students in Haa are being trained in computer literacy programme, since last week. The students are from second graders and twelfth graders, and are attending computer literacy programme from 9 in the morning until 1 in the afternoon.

Students are taught basic computer lessons from browsing internet to sending emails. Preparing PowerPoint presentations to intermediate lessons on web-designing and cyber security were also introduced to them.

Participants said they are eagerly learning about using computer since it is the first time they are being exposed to digital and virtual world.

The programme ends on Saturday and is being arranged by the Indian Military Training Team (IMTRAT) in Haa. It was launched in 2003 and has become an annual event since then.

“In winter students remain idle, so we thought why not introduce a computer class so that they remain occupied and gain computer knowledge,” said an IMTRAT Official, Captain Rupesh Kumar.

The program was also initiated to further strengthen the friendship between Bhutan and India.