New traffic diversion in Pling town receives mixed reactions from commuters

Jan 19 2017

Commuters in Phuentsholing Thromde stand divided over the recently implemented traffic diversion. While some welcomed the move, others are against it.

The traffic diversion was done via Toorsa to decongest traffic in the core thromde area. Commuters have to travel via the road to exit the town and every day, hundreds of vehicles are lined up along the road. Since it is the only exit point, some motorists are frustrated to be in queue for hours.

“It is wastage of time. It consumes lots of car fuel and to reach bus terminal from town, it takes over an hour now. Earlier, we got there within no time,” said a resident, Phub Tshering.

However, some other commuters are in favour of new traffic diversion. They said besides noise pollution, Phuentshogling thromde looks more spacious.

“With the traffic diverted via Toorsa, people are beginning to walk in town,” said one of the locals, Gyembo.

The Phuentshogling Police said traffic diversion is being executed on trial basis.

“If this trial measure becomes a success, we would follow it but if it has more of bad impact than good, we are ready to revoke the move,” said the Superintendent of Phuentshogling Police, Lieutenant Colonel, Wangchukla.

Traffic congestion becomes severe during the winter in Phuentshogling. Due to pleasant weather, government workshops, training, and seminars are conducted in Phuentshogling. Also, people from other parts of the country visit the border town for shopping and for pilgrims, to route via it for pilgrimage in Bodh Gaya, India.