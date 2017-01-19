English | Dzongkha Thursday, January 19, 2017

Ambassadors present credentials to His Majesty The King


 Jan 19 2017

(Left-Right): Ambassador of Cuba, Oscar Israel Martinez Cordoves, Ambassador of Pakistan, Rafiuzzaman Siddiqui, Ambassador of the Swiss Confederation, Andreas Baum and Ambassador of United Arab Emirates, Dr. Ahmed Abdulrahman Abdulrahman Albanna.

The Ambassadors of Cuba, Pakistan, Switzerland, and the United Arab Emirates(UAE) to Bhutan presented their credentials to His Majesty The King, yesterday.

The credentials presentation ceremony was held at the Kuenray of Tashichhodzong.

Bhutan established diplomatic relations with Cuba in 2011, Pakistan in 1988, Switzerland in 1985, and the UAE in 2013.

His Majesty granted an Audience to the Ambassadors, following the presentation of credentials.

