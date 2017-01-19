Ambassadors present credentials to His Majesty The King

Jan 19 2017

The Ambassadors of Cuba, Pakistan, Switzerland, and the United Arab Emirates(UAE) to Bhutan presented their credentials to His Majesty The King, yesterday.

The credentials presentation ceremony was held at the Kuenray of Tashichhodzong.

Bhutan established diplomatic relations with Cuba in 2011, Pakistan in 1988, Switzerland in 1985, and the UAE in 2013.

His Majesty granted an Audience to the Ambassadors, following the presentation of credentials.