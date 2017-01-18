Bangkok drug smuggling case in high court

The Bangkok drug smuggling case is now being dealt by the high court in Thimphu.

The Office of the Attorney General charged four Bhutanese including two women for alleged involvement in drug smuggling in Bangkok, Thailand, in April, last year.

They were arrested from Thimphu in August, last year. OAG for the first time filed the case based on extra-territorial principle, as per the Civil and Criminal Procedure Code of Bhutan.

Two other suspects, a Bhutanese man and an Indian National are still at large.

The case hogged the limelight after the Thai Police found a body of a Bhutanese man in a canal in Bangkok, in April, 2016.

The deceased was an alleged accomplice of the suspects.