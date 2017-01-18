Ground breaking ceremony for the construction of Sarpang Court held

The ground breaking ceremony for the construction of Sarpang District Court was held at a place called Sarpang Tar, today.

The Chief Justice of Bhutan, Lyonpo Tshering Wangchuk attended the ceremony. The district court will be constructed on an area sprawling over 2.78 acres. The court will be built with modern facilities and will have enough chambers for judges. Beside this, there will be conference hall, library and security rooms. The overall cost for the construction of the court amounts to over Nu 20 M.