Bangchang consumption declines in Zhemgang

Jan 18 2017

Since 2013, consumption of the locally brewed alcohol known as bangchang has been decreasing in Phangkhar Gewog in Zhemgang.

The gewog’s community leaders credited the Dzongkhag Health Sector’s community based action programme on alcohol reduction for the decrease. The programme was piloted in 2013.

Bangchang for Phangkhar Villagers is like how beer is for people in European countries. At every festive occasion, bangchang is treated as a special drink and many don’t leave home without having a sip. But now, the situation is not like before.

“Earlier, at the ritual ceremonies, all people used to get sloshed after drinking bangchang and they had hard time overcoming the effects of intoxication. But now, less number of people drink bangchang,” said a villager, Dungchen.

The Phangkhar Gewog’s Mangmi, Tshering Norbu said the issue on restriction of alcohol consumption was discussed in Dzongkhag Tshogdu and Gewog Yargye Tshogde.

“The Local Government officials and the health ministry are jointly sensitizing people on harmful effects of alcohol consumption and we are trying hard to reduce usage of alcohol products here,” added the Mangmi.

Other gewogs in Zhemgang have also welcomed the community based action programme on alcohol reduction.