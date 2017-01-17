NLCS advocates villagers on Mobile Land Services

Jan 17 2017

Officials from the National Land Commission Secretariat (NLCS) are in Lhuentse Dzongkhag, advocating people about the Mobile Land Services.

It is a new initiative of the Commission to provide land related services at the grass-root level.

The initiative is being carried out on pilot basis and aims to create awareness on limited arable land in the country. Solving land disputes that are within the country’s law is among others.

People of Tsaenkhar Gewog in Lhuentse said they are happy such land services have come at their doorstep.

“It is actually good to come here to solve the land related issues because poor farmers cannot afford to go anywhere. We were also told that upon investigation we would get land substitutes, if affected by natural calamities in large quantities such as landslides,” said a farmer of Tsaenkhar Gewog, Kinzangla.

The Secretary of the Land Commission, Pema Chewang said minor land issues were resolved on the spot.

“There are so much of disputes among the landowners in terms of boundary, inheritance, and sale-purchase. So we have tried to clarify all these issues. The difference between the land exchange and land substitution seems to be a glaring problem in the villages where they don’t understand between these two. So we have also clarified on these two issues.”

The Secretary also said people encroaching on the state land and keeping kidu land fallow are the major concerns.

“Despite getting excess land as kidu, people just keep the excess land fallow. There is no cultivation and sometimes many of the people start migrating to urban places,” asserted the Secretary. If proven successful, the Mobile Land Services will be replicated in other districts too. There are approximately 25,000 landless people in the country.