Two centres open in Thimphu for CID renewal

Jan 17 2017

To ease overcrowding at the head office in Tashichhodzong, two centers have opened for renewal of Citizenship Identity Card (CID) in Thimphu.

Civil Registration and Census Department under home ministry has identified the two centres at Thimphu Thromde office and Thimphu Dzongkhag office.

The two centres will cater to four dzongkhags each.

Thimphu Thromde office will take in applications for those hailing from Monggar, Trashi Yangtse, Pema Gatshel and Zhemgang.

Those from Haa, Paro, Wangdue Phodrang and Trashigang will have to go to Thimphu Dzongkhag office to process their applications.

Since past couple of weeks, scores of people have been lining up at Tashichhodzong, as early as 8 AM, to get their CID renewed.

“I had come yesterday but could not get my CID renewed. I heard we will be penalised if we do not get it renewed before the expiry date,” said a Thimphu Resident, Dechen.

To ease the congestion at the head office, the Civil Registration and Census Department has also made renewals accessible for public in any district of their residence.

The officials also said no penalty will be imposed on those failing to renew their CID in two to three years from expiry date.

For people travelling aboard, the department is issuing Nationality Certificate in lieu of identity card.

The head office processes about 200 applications a day, on an average, while the centres take care of about 30 each.