Twenty best footballers of U-16 selected

Jan 17 2017

The 20 best footballers under 16 boy’s category were selected from the finals of the U-16 and U-13 Boys National football festival and Championship, held at Gelegphu Girl’s Football Academy, today.

The 20 best footballers from team Samtse were chosen after defeating team Chhukha. Bhutan Football Federation says, the selected players will represent Bhutan in the upcoming U-16 South Asian Football Federation Championship and Asian Football Configuration Qualifier.

They will also be trained as professional footballers at Changjiji Boys Football Academy in Thimphu.

In the category of U-13 boys, team Samdrup Jongkhar bagged the winner’s title after defeating team Chhukha. Chief Justice of Bhutan, Lyonpo Tshering Wangchuk gave away the trophies and prizes to the winners as well as runners up teams.

A total of 560 boys from all 20 districts played in the championship which started on January 7.