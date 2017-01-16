Despite odds, restoration of Yongla Goenpa on track

Shortage of skilled labourers and geographical condition had been impeding the restoration works of Yongla Goenpa in Pema Gatshel.

Due to these reasons, the completion works were delayed by a year. In spite of that, Pema Gatshel Dzongkhag Administration is aiming to finish the work by October, this year.

Works have been awarded to a private construction company in 2015 and today, the reconstruction activities are in full swing. The wall paintings and other religious materials were already procured. Some structures such as dratsha, lam’s residence, and main Lhakhang are 80 percent complete.

The works and human settlement minister, Dorji Choden, visited the Goenpa, yesterday and assessed the progress works.

Yongla Goenpa was struck by an earthquake in 2009 and its initial restoration works began in 2011. Nu 129 M will have to be spent to complete restoring the Goenpa.