S.D wins the winter open archery tournament in SJ

Jan 16 2017

Team S.D won the winter open archery tournament in Samdrup Jongkhar, yesterday.

They bagged the winner’s title after scoring 60 arrow shots and walked away with the cash prize of Nu 300,000.

With 56 arrow shots, team Kharam Shing claimed the first runners up title and took home a cash prize of Nu 150,000 while second runners up title went to team Lhuentse Charo. They scored 35 arrow shots and received a cash prize of Nu 100,000.

A total of 24 teams from Samdrup Jongkhar, Pema Gatshel, and Thimphu participated in the tournament.

It was organised by Samdrup Jongkhar Sports Association.