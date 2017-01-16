Dzongkha important to becoming reputed personality: PM

Jan 16 2017

Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay encouraged the people of Phuentshogling Gewog in Chhukha to nurture their children’s language development in Dzongkha. Prime Minister was in the gewog, yesterday.

He told the gathering that to be a reputed individual in the society, having fluency in Dzongkha is of foremost importance.

Lyonchhen spoke in Dzongkha which was translated in Lhotshamkha for the better understanding of the people.

“If your children want to be a Prime Minister, they must know Dzongkha for it is our national language. Nepali, Sharchop, English, Khengkha, and Kurtoep are also important but for the masses, Dzongkha is important. For the future of your children, giving importance to Dzongkha from now itself is important.”

Furthermore, Prime Minister said government will execute all the major developmental works. However, people must shoulder the responsibility of managing water resources, roads, schools, and other communal infrastructure.

Other key points of Lyonchhen’s speech were on use of biogas and importance of health, education, and road among others. With this gewog tour, Prime Minister completed visiting all 11 gewogs of Chhukha.

Phuentshogling Gewog has over 5,300 people.