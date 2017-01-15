Denchhi to have only double storied structures: MoWHS

Commercial structures in Pema Gatshel Dzongkhag Thromde in Denchhi, should strictly be of two storied with traditional designs only.

The Ministry of Works and Human Settlement Minister (MoWHS), Dorji Choden, shared this while meeting with some 40 businessmen in Pema Gatshel, yesterday.

Lyonpo Dorji Choden said such rule was framed after exploring all the positive aspects of the township.

“There is no other source of income in Pema Gatshel, so for tourist attraction, the rule of double storied traditional house was made. Another reason is that we have estimated the number of population this Denchhi town will accommodate for the next 20 to 30 years. Also, the size of each plot is way bigger than those in other thromdes,” added the minister.

She further informed the business community that plan for Denchhi town is ready and urban developmental works at the town site is going on. Denchhi town has been split into 49 plots, of which 27 have already been allotted to plot owners.

Denchhi was declared as Pema Gatshel’s Dzongkhag Thromde during the parliament session in 2015.