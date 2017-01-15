Pantang’s residents fear of speeding trucks

Jan 15 2017

Residents of Pantang in Zhemgang are living in constant fear that any time, a fatal accident might occur, due to speeding trucks and reckless driving along the Gongphu-Panbang highway. They said most drivers do not abide the traffic rules.

Hundreds of trucks ply along the highway daily. Most of them are those transporting cement from Nganglam in Pema Gatshel to Mangdichu Hydropower Project in Trongsa.

“If at least they could minimize the speed while they are traveling near our locality, Pantang, we would be ever so grateful,” said a resident, Ngajay.

Another villager, Thinley said a speeding truck killed four hens that were his source of income.

“Due to speeding of trucks and careless driving, there are chances of fatal accident, any time. It is extremely risk for our school going children,” said the Mangmi of Phangkhar Gewog, Tshering Norbu.

Also, villagers have qualms over truckers plying day and night along the highway, creating noise pollution. They said they had sought intervention from the concerned authorities but nothing has been done so far.

However, Phangkhar Gewog Administration said the issue has been taken to the Zhemang Dzongkhag Authority and is yet to hear from them.